Prior to this, the company had already earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, which means that it has implemented all the procedures and processes dictated by the Information Security Management System (ISMS) policy.

By earning the new ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, the company has fulfilled the Information Technology Security techniques and code of practice for Information Security for cloud services standards. Moreover, the ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification proves that Cashfree Payments fulfils IT security techniques and code of practice for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PTI) in public cloud standards.

According to the company’s press release, with these three certifications under its belt, Cashfree Payments aims to establish and continually improve an information security management system (ISMS). Official representatives from Cashfree Payments stated in the same press release that these new certifications represent a token of trust from stakeholders and that the company is looking to implement high-standard data and security measures in order to protect the interests of its customers.

Cashfree Payments products are integrated with platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay. The company is also present in other countries apart from India, such as the US and Canada.

What has Cashfree Payments been up to in 2022?

In July 2022, Cashfree Payments has launched a solution that helps businesses verify the Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) of entities they work with. This GSTIN verification system enables businesses to verify the identity of vendors and partners in real time.

GSTIN verification can be used by ecommerce marketplaces, B2B reselling companies, BFSI segments like business insurance providers and lending platforms, tax processing, and return filing platforms.

In June 2022, Cashfree Payments has teamed with NPCI to provide tokenisation solutions on RuPay cards for its merchants. The tokenisation solution is named Token Vault, and it helps merchants provide their customers with the option to save cards on the merchant website or app and process card payments securely while being RBI compliant.

Following this partnership, Cashfree Payments has become a certified and compliant payment tokenisation service provider across card networks such as RuPay, Mastercard, and Visa.

In April 2022, Cashfree Payments has launched the Aadhaar Verification system for authenticating bank accounts, PAN, UPI, and IFSC. The system represents an addition to the Cashfree Payments Verification Suite, and it offers a real time user identity verification process by matching the Aadhaar number entered with the Aadhaar database.