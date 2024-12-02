Cashfree Payments buys one-click checkout company Zecpe

Zecpe enables ecommerce businesses to improve checkout conversion by making the process quick and seamless for customers. Zecpe will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cashfree Payments.











Augmenting Cashfree’s payment suite

With this acquisition, Cashfree Payments will further enhance its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) checkout capabilities and give its merchants an elevated end-to-end checkout and payment experience. Zecpe helps merchants increase conversion rates and supports incremental monetisation and scaling. This will provide a seamless flow to the fintech’s existing merchant base.

The acquired company will also enable Cashfree Payments to offer additional value-added services like Return to Origin (RTO) reduction, fraud detection, and address pre-filling, among others. The solution provided by Zecpe is in line with Cashfree Payments’ product strategy which focuses on the benefits to end customers of their merchants.

The fintech’s officials said they see synergies between their existing products and the solutions offered by Zecpe, making it an excellent addition to their D2C Payments Suite enabled for ecommerce businesses. This acquisition will strengthen their D2C one-click checkout capabilities and further elevate their position in the SMB space.





Current state of affairs

Cashfree Payments currently powers over 300,000 merchants to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. The company has direct integrations with banks, card networks, and third-party players for the high success rates. It strives for continuous innovation to anticipate merchant needs and develop products.

Cashfree Payments has been a preferred payments platform for ecommerce and D2C companies such as Nykaa, FirstCry, Nature's Basket, BigBasket, Zomato, and others. The company provides solutions such as payment gateway, Buy Now, Pay Later, Cashgram, Easy split, Payment links, instant refunds, and instant settlements, which are suited for ecommerce and D2C businesses.