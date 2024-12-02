Cashflows updates Developer Portal to enhance merchant onboarding



This update is aimed at streamlining and simplifying the onboarding process. Bringing together all technical documentation into one place, Cashflows’ Developer Portal enables merchants and partners to self-serve information to build integrations and start accepting payments faster. From guides providing detailed advice on how to connect with Cashflows Gateway and add embedded frames to a website, through to API references and training videos, integrations can be set up and launched anytime, anywhere. Deep linking is included across the portal, ensuring users can easily understand where Cashflows’ product suite integrates, enabling true omni-channel reporting.











As per the announcement, the Developer Portal upgrades reduce email traffic by 20% for the merchant, reducing the administrative admin of onboarding a new payments provider. Accessible to anyone, the portal also enables prospects to view vital integration information and evaluate the ease of integration before signing up to Cashflows’ suite of products.





Cashflows’ updated Developer Portal joins Fast Onboarding, an existing Cashflows AI-powered solution designed to help merchants get paid quicker, as solutions the fintech offers to reduce the challenges associated with the onboarding process.





About Cashflows

Cashflows is a fintech payments company that makes it easy for growing businesses and financial institutions to accept card and digital payments – online, in-person, and on the move. Through its own acquiring platform and gateway, Cashflows seeks to provide a safe, secure ecosystem for processing payments right across Europe. Cashflows products and services are built with the latest technology and the future in mind, to meet the specific needs of partners and customers.

