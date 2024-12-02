CashFlows selects i2c to extend offering with credit, debit and prepaid programs

i2c brings to the partnership a global platform that provides CashFlows, a business payment services provider, with end-to-end programs support. The unique i2c platform will allow CashFlows clients to bring to market virtually any type of digital banking or payments solution whether credit, debit and/or prepaid programs – all from a single platform.

CashFlows’ payment solutions enable businesses to accept omni-channel payments from all major card schemes and issue innovative prepaid, credit and debit products to their customer base, according to the official announcement.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s technology helps organisations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones.