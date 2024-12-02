



Following this announcement, the Mastercard Click to Pay product will be accessible for firms and customers in the region of the UK to make online payments, as well as benefiting from a user-friendly guest checkout experience across all devices and browsers. The tool will also eliminate the need to manually enter card details or recall complex passwords.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More insights on the Cashflows x Mastercard partnership

Throughout this collaboration, UK businesses will be given the possibility to access an optimised checkout process, with Click to Pay being expected to eliminate the process of recalling passwords by storing the payment cards online in one secure and private Click to Pay profile. At the same time, the product will also aim to reduce fraudulent attacks by utilising intelligent authentication and tokenisation of payment information.

The tokenisation process will transform sensitive card details into a non-sensitive set of characters known as a token, aiming to ensure that personal information is never exposed during the transactions and that the privacy of clients remains intact and away from fraudsters. The addition of Click to Pay to Cashflows’ payment stack (such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal) is set to come at no extra cost to clients, while the solution will be enabled directly into the existing checkout lineup without redirects.