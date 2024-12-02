CashFlows, Acquired.com reveal card account updater

The CashFlows Account Updater service combines the Mastercard Automatic Billing Updater (ABU) and Visa Account Updater (VAU) solution, and it is now available to merchants on a single integration through Acquired.com. When a successful card update takes place, the existing token reference is updated for Acquired.com’s customers.

Updates also happen in case cards expire, are lost, stolen, or upgraded. Once a card is updated, the customer can then re-process a transaction and collect funds. This creates a ‘zero-friction’ proposition, and customers can reduce their back-office collection processes. At the same time, CashFlows’ merchants and partners will receive a response even if the card is not updated.