Cashfac provides Virtual Accounts Management service to European Bank

The bank has selected Cashfac in response to demand from corporate customers looking to optimise their cash flow and liquidity management. Delivered on the latest version of Cashfac’s Virtual Bank Technology, the platform will enable the bank to develop a new cash management structure to fulfil these needs.

Cashfac Virtual Bank Technology will provide the banks customers with integration between their administration and internal systems with their existing banking environment. The solution is set to be managed and hosted by Cashfac, allowing the bank to reduce operational costs.