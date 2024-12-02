cashcloud adds Prepaid MasterCard into its mobile eWallet solution

The card can be used worldwide, wherever MasterCard is accepted, namely in more than 36 million acceptance points. Moreover, it can also be used for online payments. The Prepaid MasterCard is free of charge the first 12 months and thereafter a fee of only EUR 10 per year will apply.

The only precondition for using the Prepaid MasterCard is the installation of the cashcloud app and free registration, as well as a minimum balance of EUR 10 on the eWallet. The card can be ordered as single product or as a complement to the cashcloud MasterCard NFC-Sticker.