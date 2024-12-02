Cash left behind by contactless payments within a decade – report by UK retail company

The Co-operative Group, which is a British consumer cooperative with a diverse family of retail businesses including food retail, financial services, funeral care and legal services across over 3,700 outlets said customers currently used cash for almost 65% of all transactions. Contactless payments, in particular, had trebled in a year as more bank cards with the technology came into use as well as the launch of mobile payments such as Apple Pay.

The latest figures from The Co-operative (cited by dailymail.co.uk) show contactless has reached almost 11 million transactions in a month, up 1.4 million (15%) on the previous period.

However, a survey by the supermarket of approximately 2,000 shoppers found they still tended to use chip and pin rather than contactless for low-value payments.

One of the barriers when making a more expensive purchase was trust; the convenience of contactless loses its appeal as soon as the spend gets into double figures in consumers minds, the retailers report found.

The average contactless spending on a basket in convenience stores is GBP 8.66 compared with GBP 18.16 when using chip and pin, and GBP 9.38 compared with GBP 23.28 for fuel despite the GBP 30 limit.