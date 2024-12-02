Cash App to exit UK and increase focus on the US market

In the official announcement, Cash App stated that the company does not make decisions like this lightly, as it understands the impact on its customers, partners, and team members who have contributed to their growth.





Cash App is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible.











All Cash App UK account holders are set to be notified about this change immediately. Moreover, the company will continue to update customers over the coming weeks on what to expect and any necessary actions they need to take.





Focus on the US market and deprioritise global expansion

In recent months, the company has shared its strategic plan for Cash App, which focuses on the United States and deprioritises global expansion. The announcement continues to state that the operations remain unaffected by this decision.







Furthermore, as Cash App implements this change, customers can rest assured that their funds will be safeguarded until they are withdrawn, even after its service closes.