Carticard, Mastercard team up to offer digital payment solutions in Egypt

Under this partnership, Carticard will directly distribute loans through Mastercard prepaid cards. The collaboration is aimed to boost digital transactions and help users to minimise the use of cash by providing them with access to card payments.

The collaboration is built on Carticard’s existing offering, which issues and manages cards to microfinance institutions, consumer finance companies, consumers, merchants, and freelancers in cooperation with banks. All Carticard’s offerings are certified and available on egabi FSI’s platforms. The firm also offers a microloans platform to microfinance institutions in the Middle East and Africa region.