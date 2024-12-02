Cart.com partners with FedEx to augment ecommerce strategies for merchants

Together, Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks will leverage data and insights from their networks to create integrated solutions that help address some of the biggest ecommerce challenges.

Together they will focus on:

Optimised omnichannel experience to help merchants drive demand across channels and connect with consumers where they search and buy;

Enhanced fulfilment insights to help merchants strategically store and source inventory and increase their agility and competitiveness in a crowded market;

Frictionless returns management strategies to help merchants build a loyal, repeat customer base;

More options to meet consumers’ delivery expectations, be it fast, affordable, and/or lower emission delivery options;

Enhanced shipping visibility so consumers know where their order is and have more precise information on when it will arrive.

As more people continue to shop online, consumers are seeking greater confidence and simplicity in their ecommerce experiences, which increasingly feature overwhelming choices and inconsistent options, from shipping to returns, as per the press release. Brands and retailers are also struggling to deliver on customer expectations across the consumer journey, from navigating an effective omnichannel engagement strategy to reach their shoppers in a crowded market, to creating a seamless purchase, delivery and returns process that helps build loyalty and retain customers.











Expanding reach for merchants

Through this strategic alliance, Cart.com merchants will also have access to a network of consumers through ShopRunner, a members-only ecommerce platform and FedEx subsidiary that offers shoppers free two-day shipping, free returns, and exclusive offers from participating retailers.

Cart.com’s officials Actionable data remains a competitive advantage. The company’s Unified Analytics platform combines merchant data across marketing, storefront, fulfilment, marketplaces, product feeds and more to help them attract new customers, fulfil buyer demand and drive revenue.

Combining that with the powerful data insights from FedEx on the post-purchase experience will allow Cart.com to create unparalleled solutions that deliver consistency and confidence for merchants as they manage their business and engage with their customers while delivering a simple and reliable ecommerce journey for consumers.

Also commenting on the development, representatives from FedEx said that they’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain decisions in alignment with their fulfilment plans, sustainability goals, and consumer promises. Now, by combining the reach and depth of Cart.com and FedEx data and analytics, they plan to offer an integrated set of capabilities designed to help merchants deliver best-in-class ecommerce experiences from inspiration to delivery and returns.