Cart.com partners Nuvei for payments

As Cart.com aims to help brands sell across all channels globally in an easy manner, the company is integrating Nuvei for Platforms to enable access for its customer base to enterprise-level payments technology.





Cart.com, Nuvei collaboration details

The announcement details that Cart.com customers will be able to improve their payments via Nuvei for Platforms, the fintech’s fully customisable solution that enables companies no matter the size to have enterprise-level payments tech embedded into their online operations.

Nuvei for Platforms includes the complete functionality of the company’s core modular platform, together with merchant onboarding, payins and payouts optimisation, payment orchestration, fraud prevention, and risk management, amongst others, all in a single integration.

Cart.com provides integrated ecommerce solutions that look to help direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) merchants to scale their businesses in a quick and easy manner, throughout multiple markets. The Cart.com platform includes commercial services of the likes of online store software, commerce analytics software, multichannel product listing and order management software, digital marketing and creative services, and fulfilment and storage solutions.











Commenting on the announcement, Omair Tariq, Cart.com Co-founder and CEO advised that as an ecommerce solutions provider, the company has a focus on enabling customers to be successful across all channels through digital tools and digitally powered logistics capabilities. The spokesperson believes that providing access to advanced payment technology via simple and cost-effective integrations is critical when talking about enabling customer growth.

Per their statement, the company finds payments to be an important part of supporting its customers’ financial performance and shopper experience and is excited to be partnering with Nuvei to enable customers to maximise their payment possibilities.

Adding on this, Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer stated that they are looking forward to collaborating with Cart.com as the companies have a shared belief that all-size businesses be able to compete with ecommerce giants on a ‘level playing field’ when talking about their technology and payments solutions.

The official further advised that Nuvei for Platforms helps accelerate revenue for their customers by connecting their platforms’ online retailers with consumers through payments. What is more, they believe that enabling ecommerce platforms to integrate enterprise-grade payments solution allows the optimisation of the revenue generation potential of payments.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.