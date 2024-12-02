Carta Worldwide to support HPs mobile payments roadmap

Carta’s cloud-based payments and tokenization technology will support HP’s development in the mobile payments space by enabling the digitization of credit card services and by ensuring secure transactions through mobile devices.

Via this partnership, HP aims at strengthening their mobile payments portfolio with solutions such as provisioning, tokenization / detokenization, certified issuing processing, and mobile payment application development.

In recent news, YellowPepper, a Latin America-based mobile payment and banking solutions provider, has entered a strategic partnership with Carta Worldwide.