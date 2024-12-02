Carta delivers HCE for NFC mobile payments with Banco Sabadell

HCE eliminates the need to deliver and manage NFC credentials on the device. The HCE solution provides lifecycle support for cardholder credentials and transactions. Moreover, HCE is set to use devices with Android OS KitKat 4.4 and support NFC-based High Value Transactions (HVT) with mobile PIN.

In recent news, Carta Worldwide has added support for host card emulation (HCE) to its mobile payments platform.