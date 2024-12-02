Carta and NXP take mobile payments in new directions

The stated goal is to enable NFC payments, loyalty and offers to be deployed across a wide range of mobile, wearable and connected devices.

NXP and Carta are combining the scalability and broad acceptance of NFC standards with openness and flexibility to enable unlimited opportunities to build merchant-driven value-adds into a single payment tool.

According to the companies, the partnership is about taking Carta’s modern technology platform to enable simplified delivery to more devices, more wearables, IoT, and expand the type of products that can be deployed leveraging NFC.