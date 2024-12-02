Carrier billing still popular in the Nordics – Fortumo

Carrier billing data presented in the report has been taken from Fortumo’s cross-platform mobile payments product, available to users for payments on desktop and the mobile web. The countries profiled in the report are Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In Sweden, smartphone penetration (of all mobile phones) is 85%, while mobile brand access is 91%. Also, debit card penetration is 98%, and credit card penetration is 45%.The average transaction size is USD4.6 (+37%), and the monthly ARPPU is USD11 (YoY change: +75%). Also, the market share of carrier billing in digital gaming (SuperdataResearch) is 11.2% (3rd most popular payment method).

The carriers supported by Fortumo are Telia, TELE2, Telenor and TDC. What`s more, consumers in Sweden need to set up an account with WyWallet before they are able to make carrier billing transactions.

In Denmark, smartphone penetration (of all mobile phones) is 80%, while mobile broadband access is 84%. Also, debit card penetration is 96%, while credit card penetration is 37%.

The average transaction size is USD5.3 (+37%) and the monthly ARPPU is USD9.3 (YoY change: +45%). As for the carriers supported by Fortumo, these are Telia, Telenor and TDC.

The market share of carrier billing in digital gaming (SuperdataResearch): 18.3% (3rd most popular payment method). Danish consumers have a right to request a refund 15 days after making a purchase using carrier billing.

In Finland, smartphone penetration (of all mobile phones) is 56%, while mobile broadband access access is 78% Also, card penetration is 97%, and credit card penetration is 63%.

The monthly ARPPU is USD7.5 (YoY change: +27%). The carriers supported by Fortumo are Telia, Elisa and DNA. What` s more, the market share of carrier billing in digital gaming (SuperdataResearch) is 16.4% (4th most popular payment method).

In Norway, smartphone penetration (of all mobile phones) is 83% and the mobile broadband access is 74%. Carriers supported by Fortumo are Telia, ice.net Telenor and TDC and Phonero. Also, debit card penetration is 99% and credit card penetration is 67%. The monthly ARPPU is USD8.2 (YoY change: +48%).

Market share of carrier billing in digital gaming (SuperdataResearch): 19.9% (3rd most popular payment method).

Carrier billing in Norway is processed through the mobile operator owned payments solution Strex.