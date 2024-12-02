Carrefour's loyalty programme integrated with Apple Pay





Via this integration, shoppers are enabled to pay for their purchases and collect loyalty points with a single tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. The retailer mentioned that Carrefour customers can add their customer loyalty card to their Apple Wallet and use it at store checkouts, which allows them to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a contactless means to pay for their shopping. This innovation is now available in Carrefour stores in France.

Now, customers need to bring their iPhone or Apple Watch close to the payment terminal and the Carrefour customer loyalty card will automatically appear on the screen so they can collect points. In addition, customers don’t need to scan a barcode, open an app, or remember a secret code to use the Carrefour customer loyalty card. The points can be securely collected by using Face ID, Touch ID or by entering their phone password.