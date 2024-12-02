Carrefour's customers to shop via voice commands with Google Assistant





As such, users can trigger Google Assistant to start taking their orders through the simple command ‘Ok Google, je veux faire les courses’, which translates to ‘Ok Google, I want to go grocery shopping’, Internet retailing reports. After that, they can add common items or brand names which the Assistant will automatically retrieve from Carrefour’s ecommerce inventory and compile into a cart of products available from Carrefour.fr.

These recommendations incorporate customers’ preferences, taking account of price, and giving priority to products they have already purchased or to categories they have tended to choose such as organic. The Assistant will use ML to gradually build better recommendations. In addition, the integration allows customers to share shopping lists with friends or family members so that they can add products.