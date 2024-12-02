Carrefour to use PopID solution for biometric payments in UAE

The new biometric solution Face Pay simplifies the overall shopping and checkout experience, making faster, more convenient, and fraud proofed. At the same time, the new biometric service will also help customers receive personalised recommendations based on their preferences, for an even smoother future shopping.





Biometric shopping – an innovation on the rise

Customers to Carrefour stores in selected areas in the UAE will now be able to purchase food, daily essentials, and other products using PopID’s innovative Face Pay solution. Consumers will have access to the service through the Carrefour website or mobile app through a simple process – putting all their favourite products in the cart and smile at the payment terminal, instead of using a physical card or their phones to pay.

The solution is based on proprietary facial recognition technology developed by PopID and provisioned through Network International’s acceptance network for mass adoption across the Middle Eastern kingdom. This makes UAE one of the first countries in the world to use what seems to become the future’s preferred payment method for in-store purchases by customers. A similar system is already tested in countries like the US and Japan, with more countries in Europe (including the UK) willing to start experimenting the new payment system soon.

At the same time, PopID has launched its Face Pay service in the US and Japan, where customers can link their Face Pay app to loyalty accounts or preferred payment methods (including local payment methods and digital wallets) to enhance revenue, increase the speed of ordering and checkout, and reducing fraud.





What’s in store for the UAE?

The UAE aims to become the most digitalised economy in the MENA region, investing billions of dollars in the latest technologies in the field. Face Pay is one of the latest innovations, as the kingdom continues to delve into digitalised payment methods and turn towards a cashless economy.

The Face Pay feature will bring quick, convenient, and seamless transactions, as well as an overall enhanced customer experience when shopping at Carrefour for millions of inhabitants. At the same time, it is the perfect biometric alternative for those looking for extra secure payments, without additional friction.