Carrefour to set ecommerce business back on track in Brazil

According to company representatives, cited by the source, Carrefour aims to increase business in the Brazilian market, its second-largest market after France and an emerging country embarked for the expansion trend.

To finance Carrefour`s expansion in Brazil, Chief Executive Georges Plassat has revealed that he will decide by the end of 2014 whether to sell a stake in its business in Brazil to investors, or proceed with an initial public offer of shares in 2015.

