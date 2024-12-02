Carrefour Spain to launch an online marketplace

Customers could have access to more than 2 million products, which they can purchase online. Carrefour has opened similar stores in France and Poland, with one in Belgium following shortly.

Although the Carrefour marketplace in Spain isn’t live yet, the company already launched an informational page, where it lists two options for selling with Carrefour.

The first one lets merchants sell their products on Carrefour.es without paying any fees or having any commitment to stay. The second option is the multichannel model, which lets sellers also sell offer products in the Carrefour hypermarkets.