Carrefour Romania and BT Direct launch co-branded card

Clients who opt for the new shopping card will benefit from financing on the spot and a 5% cashback on the value of purchases made if they pay in full in the retailer’s online and offline stores. On-site financing can go up to RON 40,000 (EUR 8,098), while customers will also receive 2% cashback when shopping from other merchants.

The Direct Card provides 0% interest for a grace period of up to 55 days and other highlights include contactless payments for purchases up to RON 100 (EUR 20), mobile phone payments through the BT Pay bank app, and cash withdrawals.

Moreover, shoppers can also choose to pay in interest-free installments both in the country and abroad. For sums over RON 500 (EUR 100), the transaction can be divided in up to three interest-free installments or up to 36 installments with 1% monthly interest. The card is available to all its customers and can be obtained directly from the hypermarkets.