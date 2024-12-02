Carrefour rolls out mobile payment solution

The solution will be linked to all bank cards by the end of 2018 and is now available in all stores using contactless NFC technology. Carrefour Pay is designed as a proprietary mobile app, currently only available to Android users with PASS Mastercards or C-Zam cards.

Users will only need an Android telephone with NFC and the Carrefour&Moi app which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. In the Pay with my mobile section, users are asked to present their bank card for reading by the mobile phone. With a security code that is sent via text message, the bank card is linked to the mobile app.

Every time the client checks out, (s)he just unlocks his/her phone and places it over the payment terminal to pay. Any loyalty benefits and discount coupons are automatically taken into consideration.