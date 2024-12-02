Carrefour Kenya extends home delivery network in Nairobi

According to BusinessDailyAfrica.com, the coverage has been expanded to include more areas outside the centre of the city. The delivery charges, however, are higher for the out-laying areas, postandparcel.info reports.

Same-day delivery costs EUR 21 within the more central ‘zone one’; but the fee for ‘zone two’ – which includes towns such as Rongai, Gachie, Ruiru, Mwiki, Kitengela, and Ongata – is EUR 26.

Next-day delivery fees are EUR 10 for zone 1 and EUR 21 for zone 2. In the new ‘third zone’ – which covers Eldoret, Kisumu, Nyeri, Mombasa, and Nakuru – only next-day delivery is possible and the cost is EUR 21.