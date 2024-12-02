Carrefour Italia partners Nexi

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, this collaboration service is available at more than 190 Carrefour hypermarkets and Carrefour Markets and enables payment of utilities, tuition fees, fines, taxes, and healthcare charges through any payment method, which is believed to help users avoid long lines.





Details on the Carrefour Italia, Nexi partnership

Created in collaboration with Poste Italiane and based on Nexi’s technology platform, the solution offers Carrefour the guarantee and possibility to manage the interface of the checkout system with the PagoPA node and with Poste Italiane’s system, all through means of a single integration. As per the press release information, this allows the retail chain store to have a simultaneous collection of both postal payment slips and PagoPA notices enabled.

Available during all store opening hours, the service enables barcode reading of payment slips, as well as QR code reading of PagoPA notices, thus permitting checkout payment of bills, utilities, taxes, fines, school services, and any other payments to Public Administration bodies, while concomitantly looking to provide the assurance of a payment experience in a simple, reliable, and secure manner.











Commenting on the announcement, Alessandra Grendele, Director of E-Commerce, Marketing, Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Italia stated that customers are a constant focus in the company’s strategy and due to the Nexi partnership, it believes that it is enabled to further address the needs of said customers, while simultaneously improving the shopping experience within its stores. What is more, they added that in addition to postal payment slips, customers will also have the possibility to carry out payments to Public Administration bodies at checkout.

Andrea Pennacchia, Head of Banking & PA Solutions at Nexi commented on the collaboration and stated that the agreement with Carrefour Italia enables the fintech to continue their support in modernising the country and contribute towards the further expansion of digital payments, particularly towards the Public Administration sector.

As per their statement, the partnership enables the company to take an additional step towards the digitalisation of points of sale, while also guaranteeing large-scale retail trade the opportunity of expanding the range of services they provide to their customers without having to increase complexity at checkout. Based on the information detailed in the announcement, as of now, the company is the single player in the region that provides integrated management of both postal payment slips and PagoPA payment notices.

A European PayTech company, Nexi provides support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem worldwide, across an extensive range of payment channels and methods. Its technological platform enables the company to operate in three market segments: merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions.





