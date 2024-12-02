Carrefour, Google partner to strengthen online shopping

According to Reuters, the partnership comes amid a shake-up in France’s food retail market as retailers invest in online platforms and home delivery services to win over clients and ward off in-roads by Amazon.

The US company hopes the program will allow retailers to capture more purchases on mobile phones or smart home devices.

The two companies declared they would open an innovation lab in Paris later in 2018, in partnership with Google Cloud, for research into artificial intelligence that can be used in consumer services, the publication continues.