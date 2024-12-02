Carrefour acquires Dejbox to expand e-grocery offerings

As a result of the deal, Carrefour’s e-grocery offerings will now include ready-to-eat meals and a new customer base, as it moves into the business-to-employee market.

Dejbox is an online canteen for business employees designed to meet the needs of French employees who work in the urban hinterland and have rare access to an onsite dining service.

Following the agreement, Dejbox aims to expand its operations in France, as well as move into international markets. In addition, the company intends to speed growth in B2B services by letting companies assume a portion of the cost of employee lunches by transferring funds virtually to each employee’s online Dejbox account.