Carmudi raises USD 25 mln to expand operations in Asia, LATAM

Investors include Asia Pacific Internet Group (APACIG), a joint venture of Rocket Internet and Ooredoo, Holtzbrinck Ventures, a consumer internet investor, Tengelmann Ventures, a division of international multi-sector retailer Tengelmann Group, and an undisclosed private investor, iamwire.com reports.

Launched in October 2013, Carmudi has scaled up to 20 countries, seven of which are in Asia (Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam) and one in Latin America (Mexico). The online platform sells cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

The company is experiencing a growth of over 50% in all its markets and has authentic listings of over 300,000 vehicles for its users globally.