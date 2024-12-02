CariWebs partners with First Atlantic Commerce

These plugins for the WooCommerce website allow business owners in the Caribbean to transact online and get payments directly to their bank accounts. Over 450 million websites globally run WordPress with close to 2 million being added annually, according to the press release.

WordPress offers the flexibility to create your own customised business website. It enables users to build websites for business or for personal use, allowing users to operationalise their ideas online.

First Atlantic Commerce company officials stated that they partnered with CariWebs in order to provide another plugin option for their merchants. They added that CariWebs is one of the region’s fintech digital agencies and they have brought a new payment integration option to market that supports their various offerings.