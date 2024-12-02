Cargo brings in-car commerce payments to Uber riders with Venmo partnership

Cargo is an in-car commerce provider to the rideshare economy and it provides as well in-car commerce to Uber. Cargo’s platform enables riders in rideshare vehicles to instantly order snacks, gum, electronics, cosmetics, and personal care items on their smartphone while in transit.

Integrating Venmo into Cargo makes the platform suitable to a generation of consumers that are increasingly going cashless and rely on rideshare services as a primary means of transportation. They will now be able to pay with their Venmo balance, linked bank account, credit card, or debit card.

In addition, passengers can also choose to share the products that they purchase through Cargo on their Venmo feed, such as RXBAR, Smart Water, Winky Lux Matcha Lip Balm. To order, passengers visit Cargo’s mobile menu directly on their smartphones, enter their driver’s box code, select their desired items, and to use Venmo as a payment option, choose Venmo at the checkout page. Once the vehicle has stopped, the driver gives the passengers the products from the Cargo display box.