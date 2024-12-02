CareCredit launches Pay My Provider online portal for cardholders to pay outstanding balances

Providers can receive payment within two days, helping to accelerate cash flow for the practice, finance.yahoo.com reports.

According to a recent InstaMed report, 74% of providers saw an increase in patient responsibility for healthcare payments in 2015. With Pay My Provider, cardholders can use their CareCredit credit card to pay for post-care balances.

Pay My Provider gives cardholders an online payment option to pay outstanding balances after they leave the provider’s office. Patients can choose from the available financing options, and submit a payment directly to the provider using their CareCredit credit card.