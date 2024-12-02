CardX adds Mastercard Click to Pay to its online payment form

Following this announcement, Click to Pay is available to both existing and new card-not-present merchants on CardX’s platform, and is set to help facilitate an improved checkout experience.





Partnership context and Click to Pay capabilities

The announcement details that in the current economic uncertainty, managing costs and optimising approval rates is considered critical. Click to Pay aims to create a frictionless payment process for consumers, leading to increased approval rates and the potential for more merchant sales. Lightbox enables consumers to add their card information directly into Mastercard Click to Pay, where it is tokenised and helps deliver a hassle-free checkout experience together with data protection.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Razi, chief product officer at Stax, and founder and former CEO of CardX stated that the companies have collaborated since the early days of CardX, and by integrating Mastercard Click to Pay into Lightbox, they aim to provide a win-win value proposition for merchants and consumers alike.











The press release further highlights that together with other EMVCo member brands, Mastercard launched Click to Pay in the US in 2019 to provide a more simplified and secure digital payment experience for ecommerce consumers. Being an enhanced alternative to guest checkout, Click to Pay simplifies how consumers access their enrolled card when purchasing from ecommerce merchants or platforms integrated with the solution.

Furthermore, it leverages intelligent recognition, enabling customers with expedited access to their cards and associated information with no requirement to remember or enter a password, which helps reduce cart abandonment. Furthermore, Click to Pay stores card details in a secure manner through tokenisation, thus leading to higher approval rates.





Following the November 2021 announcement that it was acquired by Stax, CardX has been supporting the company in its goal of eliminating transactional friction between businesses and the customers they serve. As per the announcement information, throughout 2023, Stax is set to focus on further scaling the organisation and expanding its operations to better serve over 30,000 businesses across the region.

Stax, CardX company information

A US-based fintech company, Stax Payments provides an all-in-one payments API to over 30,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms. Its platform enables businesses and SaaS platforms with the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyse data, and simplify their customer experience via fully integrated solutions.

Activating within the compliant surcharging space, the CardX payment processing platform automates compliance with the card brand rules and state laws applicable to businesses looking to eliminate credit card processing costs through surcharging. As a fintech, CardX provides payments solutions while delivering an IT and process automation layer, and as a regtech, it addresses the complexity of legal and contractual requirements that apply to credit card surcharging, automating everything from consumer disclosure and card identification to refund proration and receipt management.