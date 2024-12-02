Cardtronics U.K. expands ATM rollout contract for John Lewis, Waitrose stores

Moreover, there has also been closed a new, long-term agreement that triples the number of Cashzone ATMs hosted at John Lewis and Waitrose retail sites. Jonathan Simpson-Dent, Managing Director of Cardtronics Europe, claimed that the expansion of Cardtronics U.K.’s estate will provide access to on-site cash machines for both retailers and their customers.

Installation of Cashzone ATMs by Cardtronics U.K. commenced in January 2015 and will be rolled out throughout the year. John Lewis and Waitrose retail sites with a pre-existing ATM will retain that branding until a Cashzone ATM has been installed.