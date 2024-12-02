Cardtronics plans acquisition of DirectCash Payments

Cardtronics would pay USD 14.4 (CAD 19) per share for DCPayments. The deal includes a debt of about USD 53 million, reuters.com reports.

DCPayments has about 25,000 ATMs around the world, primarily in Australia, Canada and the UK. The combined companies would have about 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The deal is expected to close early in the Q1 2017 and includes DCPayments acquisition of 3,500 ATMs in Australia from First Data.