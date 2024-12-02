Cardtronics launches ATMpass

ATMpass was developed to give consumers ATM cash access, independent of their financial institution’s ATM network. With an ATMpass membership, users can obtain cash on-the-go at retailers where they already shop.

Consumers may purchase monthly, quarterly or annually ATMpass memberships on the ATMpass website at www.myatmpass.com. Users then link their ATM card directly to their ATMpass account. When a user initiates a transaction using his or her linked card at an ATMpass ATM, the ATM surcharge fee for that transaction will be waived.

With the initial phase of the ATMpass rollout, members already have access to more than 5,000 ATMs located in select CVS/pharmacy and/or Walgreens stores in 38 states plus Washington, D.C. Cardtronics plans to add ATMs in more retail locations across the country throughout 2015. Users can always find the nearest participating ATMpass ATMs using the ATMpass locator, which receives location data updates as Cardtronics expands the service area.