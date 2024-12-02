Cardtronics introduces cash machine access in Northern Ireland

Cardtronics will manage 16 existing sites, with the possibility of expanding in the immediate future to at least a further 10 new sites, which do not currently have ATMS.

The long term partnership will see the retail chains in Northern Ireland introduce cash as an additional service for their customers.

Cardtronics is an independent ATM provider in the UK, working with UK retailers, banks, service stations, food and beverage outlets and many other locations. The business has thousands of machines in the UK.