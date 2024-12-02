Cardtronics enables cash balance reloads for Amazon customers

They can add USD 5 to USD 500 to their balances by verifying the mobile number linked to their Amazon accounts and deposit the cash electronically by entering their mobile numbers at one of 400 Allpoint+ ATMs. An Amazon gift card is digitally added to the customer's Amazon balance and can be used for purchase. No physical card is required to complete the transaction.

Cardtronics Allpoint+ with Amazon Cash is providing more access and more choice for cash-centric customers by leveraging the company’s ATM locations, the company explained, adding that freeing the ATM from the constraints of traditional credit cards allows them to offer secure and convenient services to a virtually unlimited variety of digital accounts, well outside traditional checking and savings programs.

The Allpoint+ network operates in major retail establishments in major US markets, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami. Additional ATM locations are planned for other cities.