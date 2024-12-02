Cardtronics and CST Brands establish cross-border ATM services relationship

Its subsidiary, Cardtronics Canada, has become a primary provider of ATM services at Corner Store locations across Quebec, Atlantic Canada and eastern Ontario locations. Cardtronics has been Corner Store’s sole ATM services provider in the US since 2012.

Cardtronics’ new portfolio of ATMs in Corner Store locations in Canada will initially rollout with 275 machines and include expansion rights for future locations. As part of a separate agreement with TD Bank Group, Cardtronics will install TD-branded ATMs at Corner Store locations throughout each region listed above, helping provide TD customers with ATM access in more locations. Cardtronics also operates more than 1,000 ATMs at Corner Store locations in growing markets such as Texas, Arizona and Colorado.