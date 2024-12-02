Cardtek to provide solution to MasterCard Processor

Cardtek’s solution will enable MasterCard Payment Transaction Services to provide managed services to its banking customers for NFC payments on smartphones.

HCEXpert, a cloud-based mobile payment platform, provides processing of digitized credit, debit and prepaid cards for issuers. Integrated with MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES), the solution’s open interface aims to simplify the integration process and provide security.

The solution will be available on Android devices with KitKat 4.4 and up.

Cardtek, founded in 2001, operates from five countries including the US, Canada, Turkey, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

MasterCard Payment Transaction Services is a payment processing company, established in 2008 (as Trevica) and owned by MasterCard since 2012.