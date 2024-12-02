Cardtek, Samsung Electronics, First Data Poland team up for SoftPOS solution

Cardtek, providing end-to-end payment technology solutions to clients in more than 35 countries, has signed a collaboration agreement with Samsung Electronics and First Data Poland for the SoftPOS solution that enables NFC equipped smartphones and tablets to be used as POS terminals.

With Cardtek’s SoftPOS solution, Samsung’s smartphones and tablets turn into mobile POS terminals in which contactless EMV transactions are accepted with only one application installed and without any additional device. EMV-based contactless operations can be carried out on these terminals using all currently used contactless plastic cards, mobile wallets, and wearable technologies.

Cardtek will provide the software to enable EMV transactions on Samsung mobile handsets using Samsung Knox, including multi-layered security protocols in both hardware and software and EMV-based payment infrastructures on the Android operating system, while First Data will provide secure payment processing services for transaction acceptance.

This solution regarding the contactless EMV payment acceptance space is expected to be launched in Poland in the second quarter of 2019 and expand thereafter in the EMEA region.

