Cardtek, NXP team up for wearable mobile payment solution

Cardtek’s Digital Enablement Platform allows consumers to make transactions in a convenient wearables solution. This includes easily on-boarding payment cards, transit tickets, access cards and any other services in wearable devices. Cardtek’s payment system infrastructure, integrating NXP PN66T and P60 wearable chips, helps issuers, wearable OEMs and other service providers enable payment and non-payment services in wearables, as well as activation and deactivation of services.

More than that, Cardtek offers Mobile SDK, enabling any party to develop user interfaces to have their own mobile wallet. The solution incorporates tokenization services to securely integrate tokenized payment credentials into the wearable. Cardtek also offers Instant Issuance solutions for the personalization of P60 wearable chips with printers.