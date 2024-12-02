Cardtek joins forces with Priority Group for payment solutions in Africa

With more than 15 years of experience and providing payment solutions to more than 150 customers in 25 countries, Cardtek offer mobile payments, open-loop transit and wearable payment technologies.

Priority Group Holdings joins the Cardteks partners to offer Integrated Grant Payment System, Card Management, Fraud Management, and Central/Instant Card Personalization solutions, digital payment solutions and smart city solutions.

In this way, the Group supports the operation of companies in the Public Transport, Financial and Insurance sectors, the companies as part of an international chain of retail sales, as well as many other major and minor individuals representing every sector of the market.

Under the agreement, Priority Group Holdings will be the major solutions and systems integration partner to Cardtek in Africa.

Thanks to this partnership, Priority Group Holdings offers Cardtek’s experience and insight to improve the payment infrastructure of Africa region as well as providing innovative technology.

On the other hand, this partnership gives Cardtek a wider geographic reach and a strong foothold in Africa in terms of traditional and digital payment solutions and services space.