Cardtek, Emcredit launch emPAY mobile wallet solution for UAE residents

As a part of Dubai’s Smart Government Initiative, emPay will bring together a number of service providers including commercial banks, government departments, exchange houses, retailers, educational institutions, and transportation companies, into a common platform where consumers are able to access and pay for services from a single mobile wallet platform.

Through the collaboration, consumers in the UAE will be able to make retail payments (in-store and remote payment), initiate money transfers, pay for government utilities, telecommunication, and school fees, from a single mobile wallet.

Cardtek will provide Emcredit the payment infrastructure, along with mobile industry knowledge, operational services and product enhancements to support future needs. The solution uses NFC technology and allows consumers to use both mobile devices and wearables.