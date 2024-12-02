Cardtek, DC Payments launch mobile payments platform

This contactless payments solution, integrated with leading open wallets, enables Canadian residents to make debit expenditures from a mobile phone without presenting a bank payment card and will be available by the end of 2016.

Cardtek’s MSM solution is integrated into DC Payments card management ecosystem as a gateway connecting issuers, DC Payments and a variety of tokenization service providers (TSP), beginning with Interac, Canada’s payments brand.

What`s more, MSM enables card credential management services including deployment and life cycle management – tuned for the major digital wallets available in the market.