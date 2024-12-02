Cardstream, Gala Technology team up to protect merchants from chargeback fraud

By embedding Gala’s SOTpay technology into its Merchant Management System, Cardstream has ensured that its network of reseller Partners and tens of thousands of merchants will have access to the latest ‘digital’ telephony payment technology, as detailed in the PCI SSC ‘Protecting Telephone Payments’ guidelines released in November 2018.

SOTpay software secures telephone payments by sending a payment link directly to the consumer – either by email or text. The merchant can see in real-time what step the cardholder is on and provide guidance to complete the payment if needed. Cardstream keeps the whole process PCI DSS Level 1 secure.

Gala is also benefitting from Cardstream’s white label platform. Its developers use Cardstream’s one-click API that takes their merchants and customers through an online payment process with the SOTpay trademarked branding.