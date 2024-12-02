Cardstream and NomuPay partner for Asian payment solutions

NomuPay is present in over 40 markets from Europe and Asia and the partnership with Cardstream allows the latter to accept payments on behalf of its merchant and business customers effortlessly in over 145 currencies and scale into new territories.

Following its recent launch in markets like Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Thailand, NomuPay is now looking to scale its business in Turkey and Europe, to enable businesses to receive local payments in local currencies across Europe and Asia.

Cardstream is a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant provider of payment solutions and counts for a network of over 400 acquirers, alternative payment methods, shopping cart platforms, and fraud solution providers. It also supports all global currencies, major card schemes, and hundreds of APMs internationally.