Cards are most popular online payment method in Sweden - report

More than half of Swedish consumers (54%) prefer to use their card when they are ready to pay online. Another popular payment method in Sweden is invoice, which is used by 28%, according to a survey issued by Novus and commissioned by MasterCard, ecommercenews.eu reports.

Additionally, four out of ten people in Sweden have, at least once, refrained from shopping online because they didn’t have their payment card with them. The main reasons for using this payment method onine is that it’s quick and easy. One in three Swedes choose this payment method mostly also because of safety.