CardPay signs license to accept JCB cards

With this partnership, JCB, a payment card issuer and acquire, is looking to strengthen its market position in the SEPA region. CardPay’s clients will have access to 100 million potential customers and new opportunities to develop cross-border ecommerce relations. According to company’s representatives, the demand for JCB card acceptance is constantly growing among European merchants.

CardPay is an ecommerce company focused on payments and transactional services. The company is also active in ecommerce merchant acquiring and card issuing services.