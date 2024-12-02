Cardpay expands in the US, Asia, LATAM for ecommerce boom

Considering that the global ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 4 trillion in 2020, merchants are looking for a cost-effective way to accept payments from their customers across multiple geographies. As such, by partnering with Visa, Mastercard, and China UnionPay, Cardpay allows processing these payments in a fast and secure way. Its all-in-one payment platform enables merchants to facilitate conversion rates and increase their revenue as a result.

The company’s platform enables customers to accept more than 300 payment methods, including Alipay and WeChat Pay in China, Boleto in Brazil, Oxxo and PayNet in Mexico.